My win at the VGMA did not come as a surprise - Epixode

Reigning VGMA dancehall artiste of the year, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, popularly known as Epixode says his win at the VGMA did not come as a surprise as he was 80 percent sure he was going to emerge winner of the category.



He shared, however, that he was nervous about the outcome on the awards night as he was aware that fans of other artists might also vote massively for their favorites.



In a conversation with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show, he stated: “My win at the VGMA did not come as a surprise. I was a bit shaky that night but I knew I would emerge the winner. I was shaky because as much as my fans had voted, I don’t know what the others had done. So as much as I knew that I was 80 percent sure, I was also expecting every surprise. There was Samini, Ras Kuuku and Larruso all in that category”.



Speaking on his competition, he believed that Samini was too much of a legend to have been placed in that category. For Ras Kuuku, Epixode noted that the dancehall artiste did not produce any major work for the year under review and as such he had the hope that he [Epixode] will emerge as the winner in that category.



Meanwhile, the likes of entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, among others have expressed that the dancehall artiste did not deserve the dancehall artiste of the year award.



After Epixode took to his social media to brag about the fact that he is the “King of Dancehall”, some netizens have also expressed on social media that Epixode should give thanks to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards board and Charterhouse because of the absence of the two frontrunners of Dancehall, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale gave the board no other option than to settle for him.



Epixode was crowned as the Dancehall Artiste of the year at the 2021 edition of the VGMA after beating the other competitors who were nominated in the category.