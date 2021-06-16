My wife was yearning for me at age 16 – Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Okyeame Kwame says he was the man of his wife's dreams



• He said, his wife vow to marry him at age 16



• Kwame and Annica first met at a radio station in Kumasi



Okyeame Kwame, the rap doctor, has said his wife, Annica, was yearning for him at the age of 16 when they had not even met each other before.



According to him, his wife at that young age confined in her mother that she wanted to marry him when she grows up, so, his wife is living the life of her dreams.



The musician explained in an Adom FM report monitored by GhanaWeb that “We had never crossed paths before but my wife at age 16 had already told her mum she wanted to marry me in the future so this journey is more like a dream come true.”



Kwame said they first met at a radio station in Kumasi, where, he had gone for an interview.



"It was really a love at first sight situation because immediately I set eyes on her, I knew she was the one and went straight ahead to tell her how I feel about her but she didn’t resist being friends for starters.



"She even waited for me to finish the interview, went to drop her at home and even introduced me to her father because she said that was the first time a man had brought her home,” he said.



Okyeame Kwame noted that his wife in the course of their conversation told him that she had already taken his number from a colleague with plans of inviting him to come and perform at her sister’s wedding.



“I don’t know if it was just a bit to get to me or what but for someone I had never met to tell me she had wanted my performance at a sister’s wedding, that was a big deal but we both felt the connection between us and now find ourselves here,” he acknowledged.