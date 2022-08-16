My wife scammed me out of 9000 Euros and divorced me after - Spain-based Ghanaian

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Spain-based Ghanaian Mr. Smith has shared his biggest regret with SVTV Africa on how his wife scammed him out of 9000 Euros and dissolved the marriage right after.



In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide with DJ Nyaami, he revealed that he met her through a friend and got engaged in a few months. According to him, she seemed like a good woman with great values, so they decided to have a proxy marriage since he was still in Spain.



“After the marriage, I told her about my plan to buy land in Accra and asked for her help. I didn’t think it was a problem. After all, we were married because many people have squandered my money, so I believed my wife would be different. I sent her over 9000 euros to purchase the land for me.



A few weeks went by, and I could not reach her. I get a call from my aunt. She informed me that my wife wanted a divorce. My wife said I had not done anything to her, but she wants a divorce,” Mr. Smith said.



To make things worse, he disclosed that his family was unaware of his plans to buy land.



“I haven’t seen my wife’s face before. Even if I saw her right now, I wouldn’t be able to recognise her. I came to Ghana to take back the money or the land documents, but her family told me that she had travelled to Indonesia,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Mr. Smith indicated that he has no intention of marrying a Ghanaian again. He mentioned that he’d marry a Spanish woman instead.