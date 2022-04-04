My wife now calls me 'Mr. E-levy' - Afenyo-Markin

Entertainment of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament passes E-levy bill



Minority challenge quorum to pass bill



Akufo-Addo assents E-levy bill



Partners in most amorous relationships often find pet names to call their significant half.



Popular ones include ‘sweetheart’, ‘darling’, ‘my love’ amongst many others.



It, however, seems the wife of Effutu MP, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has added a new pet name for her husband.



Speaking on Joy News programme, Newsfile, the lawmaker extolled the benefits of the passage of the E-levy while mentioning that his wife teases him with it.



“I chair the road fund and I know the construction sub-sector of the economy is a major area that if we properly tackle it, we will help grow our own economy.



“Because you have a constructor who gets a contract, gets a job done…takes a loan from the bank, and he’s not paid for a year, two years, three years and will now have to depend on Goro boys.



“The funds that come, sometimes you don’t know who to pay. You have huge IPCs. But with the arrangement that is being put in place would ensure certainty that the funds are in, and the banks will be happy to finance the contractors because they have a long value chain.



“When you give a job to a contractor, he’s employing an artisan, an unskilled labourer, the waakye seller gets a job, the carpenter will get a job and if the job is for 18 months, the whole lot of value chain will get an opportunity.



“Yes, it is not palatable to be talking about tax. You know..my wife calls me…she says 'Mr. E-levy'. She’s been teasing me,” Afenyo-Markin said amidst laughter.



Parliament on March 29 passed the E-Levy bill amid a Minority walkout.



They later addressed a press conference at which Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, justified the walkout stating among others that it did not want to give the Majority a quorum for decision making.



Haruna and two other MPs have since filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the passage of the E-levy bill.