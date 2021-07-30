My wife is going through hell being married to a man like me – Bulldog discloses

Entertainment of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Artiste manager and entertainment critic, Bulldog has established that his wife is going through a hard time being married to him.



According to Bulldog, he is a hard nut to crack and as such, he congratulates his wife for being able to endure him for all these years.



The artist manager who has been married to his wife for over 13 years established during an interview with Delay that his wife no longer complains anytime he offends her.



“My wife has stopped complaining anytime I do something she doesn’t like. She knows I’m not correct so she ignores me anytime I offend her. My wife is going through hell being married to someone like me. I’m a piece of work," he said.



Bulldog whose wife resides outside the country said even though he has committed adultery several times, she barely laments adding that she is fed up with such behaviours.



“I’ve cheated on my wife uncountable times but she was quiet about it because she is fed up with me. I have stopped cheating on her. Even though she doesn’t live here, I haven’t cheated on her in a while. I don’t think about sex too much because I don’t want to go for a prostitute.”



Asked whether he is mentally stable, Bulldog said;



“I’m highly stable. I’m stronger in spirit but weaker in flesh.”



