My wife grew as lean as a broomstick when I was arrested for Fennec’s murder - Bullgod

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has recalled how his wife was immensely affected by his arrest in relation to the murder of Fennec Okyere in 2014.



Bullgod at that time was arrested after investigations by the Homicide Unit of the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) pointed to him as the prime suspect in the murder case of the late artiste manager.



Fennec Okyere was killed at his Manet Gardens residence on the Spintex Road, Accra on March 13, 2014, by unknown assailants, and investigations at that time established that prior to his death, Bullgod issued numerous threats on his life.



He (Bullgod) was then arrested and kept in a police cell for a month.



Recounting how that incident affected his family, Bullgod in a discussion on Daybreak Hitz, Tuesday, said his wife lost a lot of weight as a result of grief.



“She was looking like a broomstick. Slim, drained. She never slept,” he asserted.



In order for history not to repeat itself, Bulldog has sued Shatta Wale for defamation after the musician threatened to expose his alleged secret involvement in the death of Fennec Okyere.



In some documents filed at an Accra High Court, Bulldog’s lawyers indicated that these statements seek to suggest that he (Bullgod) planned, effected or had a hand in Mr. Okyere’s death.



Touching on his reasons for suing Shatta Wale, Bullgod who is seemingly fighting back the allegations in order not to land in prison again, said he is only trying to maintain the sanity of his wife and kids.



He stressed that he is doing everything possible in order for his wife and kids not to be affected like they were in his earlier arrest.



“I’m doing this for my kids and my wife. They are not the ones asking me to sue but they were the ones who suffered a lot when I was behind bars. Nobody suffered more than my wife especially. When I got out of cells after one month, she was looking like a broomstick. Slim, drained. She never slept. I remember when I got back from prison, my daughter asked where I was and I told her that I travelled. She said daddy you are lying you were in cells. How did she get to know? She goes to school and I was all over the news at that time,” Bullgod disclosed.



