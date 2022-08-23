My wife gives me 'chop money' - Okyeame Kwame discloses

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artiste, Okyeame Kwame, has disclosed that his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, gives him money for upkeep every day.



According to the rapper in a Joy Prime interview, his wife used to give him a hundred cedis to spend for the day at the time petrol was sold for 10 cedis.



He added that he wouldn’t need his wife’s permission when the amount won’t put a strain on their family’s budget.



“She gives me chop money. When petrol was 10 cedis, I used to take about 100 cedis a day,” he said.



Meanwhile, the self-acclaimed ‘Rap Doctor’ said that he has only lied to his wife twice since their marriage, and that was when he used their monthly savings to buy himself a shirt.



“I went to buy a shirt for eight hundred cedis and it was all the money in our family account that we had that week. When I came home, she said 'the money we are supposed to feed with is what you used in buying a shirt'.



“I lied and said that wasn’t it. I wasn't able to lie and that is to tell you that I get her permission to spend our money,” he added.



