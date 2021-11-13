My wife broke my virginity after University – Prince David Osei

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian actor, model, and movie producer, Prince David Osei has disclosed that despite being the 'ladies man', he kept his virginity until he completed university.



In an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann, Prince disclosed that his current wife was responsible for taking away his virginity.



Prince added that while growing up, he wasn't the type that caused trouble or chased girls all over the place.



“I broke my virginity in 2008 after I completed the University of Ghana so all the time I was in school, I was still a virgin. The funny thing is that I used to walk with a lot of pretty ladies on campus but I didn’t do anything with any of them. Most of the boys didn’t like me because it looked like I was taking all the girls”, he told Doctar Cann.



“I met my wife in church. She was the one who used to take contributions and funny enough, we became close friends but I couldn’t even propose to her. She was feeling me and I was feeling her but I couldn’t tell her,” he added.



Prince cited an instance where he once fought over his current wife;



“I blasted the guy and told him never to call my girlfriend again meanwhile she wasn’t even my girl at that time”.