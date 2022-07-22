‘My wee case cost me lots of business deals’ – Kwaw Kese

Entertainment of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Rapper, Kwaw Kese, has said that if he could change one life event, it would be the narcotic drug incident because it has cost him a lot of business deals.



Speaking on Angel Drive hosted by Quophi Okyeame on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the rapper who was arrested on November 22, 2014, in Kumasi for smoking marijuana said he had lots of business deals cancelled by brands due to his arrest.



“The event involved the police alleging that I had smoked marijuana, and it significantly affected me because I lost a lot of business as a result,” he said.



He further argued that the police blew his case out of proportion because it was not the first time he was caught using the herb.



Asked whether he has been able to draw the attention of the Deputy Commissioner of Police when he met him, he noted that he could not speak to him about the incident.