My vision is to use international platforms to draw attention to Ghana – Rocky Dawuni

Entertainment of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

Reggae and Dancehall Musician, Rocky Dawuni who has been nominated twice for the Grammys has stated that his vision is to draw international attention to Ghana.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, on Monday, May 2, 2022, the reggae musician stated that, even though he is more focused on his music career, his vision is to use international platforms to draw attention to the rich Ghanaian culture.



“And my vision has always been to be there and utilize those platforms, first of all, to focus on the music and also to draw attention to our country, attention to Ghana. The magnanimity of what we have to offer as a leading country of the Continent and then also shed light on the culture of our people”, he noted.



He stated that there are a lot of good things to be said about Ghana.



“So that is something that is just a natural thing out of me because there are so much good things to be said about this country”, he stated.



He added that we always have to count our blessings instead of our problems.



“So many blessings that we always have to count our blessings a lot of times we can look at the other side too and issues and problems but a lot of times when you look at the glass is always half full, it is better way to look at life”, he said.