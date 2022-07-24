My troubles in life emanates from my failed marriage with Obaapa Christy - Pastor Love

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 July 2022

The former husband of gospel musician, Obaapa Christy has stated that he has wrongly been vilified for over a decade as a result of his failed marriage with the musician.



According to Pastor Love Hammond, he has reason to believe that his ex-wife has a hand in some attempts aimed at tarnishing his image.



“The people behind a lot of the issues that come up about me emanates from people in my ex-wife’s camp. All the people who have come out to denigrate me are from my ex-wife’s camp.



"Recently Captain Smart came to insult me, the next day he was sitting having a conversation with my ex-wife,” Pastor Love said in an interview with Oman Channel.



Pastor Love was responding to recent allegations that he had snatched someone’s wife, pointing accusing fingers at his former wife.



“It is either she is contracting them to do it or I see that they are all from her camp. But what I can tell my loved ones is that all my trials and troubles emanates from my failed marriage. So whoever hears anything bad about me must ignore it,” he stated.



Pastor Love who is unhappy about the allegation of him snatching a white woman from her Ghanaian husband, urged his former wife to cause a stop to such attempts to denigrate him if she has a hand in it.



“Going after a married person is a an abomination to me. Christy, if you are the one behind it stop it because we have kids together. If I am destroyed, you and the kids also end up being destroyed.



"We started together, your foundation is me, your life success and help is me. If today you are able to go and come it because of how I started well with you that is what has helped your future. So do not contract people to drag my name because when I am disgraced it also affects you,” he stated.



Pastor Love explained that the said white lady is a woman he met at West Hills Mall in the company of her boyfriend.



He stated that the white woman realised he was taking a TikTok video and requested to join him. Pastor Love noted that the allegation of him snatching the woman from her boyfriend started after he shared the video on his social media handle.











