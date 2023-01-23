My ‘troubled’ best friend, church members attempted to sabotage my marriage – Yaa Baby

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2023

Before getting married in 2016, her best friend and some church members tried to sabotage the union but all attempts proved futile.



Yaa Baby, a United States of America citizen who has been in Ghana since turning ten, now has two children – a boy and a girl – with her husband, Kofi Awuah, a Ghanaian video director, and is happy about her marriage.



Speaking to Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show aired on January 22, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Yaa Baby, born Chloe said her parents opposed to the marriage because bad narratives had been spewed about her man.



She recalled how her best friend, turned against her and said a lot of negative things about Awuah all in an attempt to push her parents to reject their union.



“The kind of narratives some Ghanaians fed my parents with were why they didn’t attend my wedding,” Yaa Baby said. “They were against the marriage. My best friend who I pleaded with my parents to shelter at the time she was homeless, was the one who badmouthed him to my parents.”



She further mentioned that some members of the church also preferred she married a member and her decision to not concede, made them mount some sort of pressure on her to heed their suggestion.



“The church also had their own mindset; they thought I should have married a member of the church so because I didn’t, they were against my marriage to him,” the former member of the Baptist Church, Kumasi, recalled.



Based on these events and the thought that her parents wanted the best for her, she would not fault them for failing to attend their wedding.



She said: “They wanted to protect their daughter. Now, I’m a mother so I’ve understood some things from their side. It will help me. While I raise my children, as she grows, I’ll know how to handle certain things with her, so, it happens for a reason. I don’t think I wished I changed; it made me who I am.”



On why she did not succumb to the pressure, Yaa Baby said: “I knew what God wanted for me and I knew what was right for me. I have a gift from God to know certain things.”



She disclosed that her parents are now ‘cool’ with her choice adding that “My husband has lived more than my expectations.”







