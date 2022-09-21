You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 21Article 1627349

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Disclaimer

Source: etvghana.com

My time hasn’t come yet; the earth will open when it does - Patoranking

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Patoranking Patoranking

Nigerian music superstar, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, best known as Patoranking, has said that his best career moment has not yet come to bear.

Despite having enjoyed enviable records and awards throughout his music span, Patoranking believes his time is yet to come and till then, he vows to keep rocking and climbing through the ranks of the music space.

In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9 FM’s “Dryve of Your Lyfe” reacting to what drives him through his career he said, “I don’t think there was ever a point in my life I thought I had to quite this music thing. For me it was hope.”

“I was always hopeful and prayerful because like I knew my time will come. Even at this stage the time has still not come for me. I’m still climbing and upcoming when the time comes the whole world will know that, yes Pato this is the time,” he added.

Patoranking is currently in Ghana for a media tour promoting his latest joyous afrobeat banger titled ‘Kolo Kolo’, featuring Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz produced by Yung Willis.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Suspect Kankani Adongo is in police grips

Wa 'ritual' murders: What we know so far

Sportsleading sports icon

Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah

He’s more of an agent than club CEO – Agent of Mbella lambasts Nana Yaw Amponsah

Businessleading business icon

Cassiel Ato Forson, former Deputy Minister of Finance

Rising inflation is created by Bawumia-led EMT - Ato Forson backs Prof. Hanke

Africaleading africa news icon

The British Royal Crown

Watch the first and last time Queen Elizabeth II wore the crown

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Destroyed water bodies due to galamsey

So, we cannot defeat galamsey?