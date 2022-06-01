My teeth not deformed - TikTok star Erkuah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media influencer proud of her teeth



Erkuah not in a relationship, and neither is she disclosing her kind of man



Delay advises Erkuah



Ghanaian TikToker, Erkuah has opened up on issues relating to her teeth during an interview on The Delay Show.



The influencer a few weeks ago became a subject of discussion after her dentition was mentioned in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix.



During her interview with Delay, the TikTok star said she was unbothered about suggestions that her teeth are 'deformed'.



"It didn't make me feel anything in any way because I don't know his definition of deformity and I don't know where he got his source from," she said while making a definite statement. "My teeth are not deformed. If you understand the word 'deformity', you wouldn't even use it."



According to Erkuah, even though she initially had thoughts of fixing her teeth by wearing braces, she is not in a hurry to do so.



"I should have done it long ago. Even my brother wanted to get it done but I told him I didn't want it. I wanted to settle down and get it done... I could have done it but I decided not to," she said.



Refuting suggestions that she is not proud of her teeth, the reason she thought of 'correcting it', Erkuah said "Everything needs correction. They are things you have to correct so they don't get out of hand. It's not as though my teeth are not nice. They are really nice."



Delay who was content with Erkuah's response, showered her with praises saying; "You are a very beautiful lady and I think your teeth are nice and make you unique. Don't let anyone put pressure on you."



Meanwhile, Erkuah has said she is not in a relationship. She could not recall her last relationship on the basis that "it wasn't really serious."



"I don't really count it as dating. I wasn't serious about it but he was serious."



