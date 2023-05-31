My team monitors radio stations to know the kind of songs trending – Mr Drew

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, popularly known as Mr. Drew, has revealed that he currently has a team that monitors radio stations to know the list of music that trends.



Touching on one of the strategies he has adopted, Drew told Amansan Krakye, the host,



“Usually, I have a team that does scouting on my behalf so they mostly listen to radio all the time to know what kind of songs are making waves.



“When they bring their findings, then we consider it and compare it with songs that I’ve already recorded to see which one matches with the trends.”



Speaking on his new song titled ‘Tomorrow’ on Property FM in Cape Coast, the singer added that he is mostly strategic about the songs he releases.



This according to him, drove him to wade into the Amapiano trend with his new song.



He stated, “Usually these things that we doing is business, and in business, you always have to be strategic so we are mostly strategic about our song releases.



“So when we looked through we saw that in some few months to come Afropiano cos this is not strictly Amapiano and it’ll be something everyone will listen to.”



“And if that’s the case, we decide that we will give the people what they want to hear before we move on."