My style of comedy is to mimic my mentor, the late Bishop Bob Okala – Ajeezay

Ajeezay De NonfaKing

‘Jerusalem Soup’ hitmaker, Ajeezay born Nathaniel Mensah has reiterated that his style of comedy is based on doing cover versions of songs just like the late comedian, Bishop Bob Okala.



“I have always said that I want to pay homage to my mentor the late Bishop Bob Okala. I would say that my type of comedy is just like him. You remember how he used to do cover versions of almost every hit song during the days of Key soap concert party.”



Ajeezay who touts himself as the ‘Nonfa King’ was asked by Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com if he should now be considered a musician because he does cover versions of songs.



He answered “I have never considered myself to be a musician just because I do cover versions of people’s songs. What I do is just to entertain people in a comic way so never will I stand anywhere and say that I’m a musician.”



The late Bishop Bob Okala was a Ghanaian comedian and actor popular for the comic roles he played on GTV program Key Soap Concert Party. He died in 2016 whilst performing at an event.

