My style is unique - Akwaboah Jnr.

Multi-talented instrumentalist, songwriter and performing artiste, Akwaboah Jnr., who has collaborated with a number of artistes, says he has a unique talent and style that appeal to people who are ready to pay a fee to watch him perform on stage.



According to him, his music and focus are not to get everyone’s attention but some particular people in Ghana, adding that because his style is different from others, he gets maximum attention from those who pay to see him perform on stage.



“If you observe my shows critically you will realize that when gates open at 7:00p.m the venue will already be full. I am not for everybody, I am for some particular people so I am not expecting everybody in Ghana to give me the needed attention,” he said.



With a number of hit singles to his credit, Akwaboah has carved a niche for himself with his fan base increasing as the days go by.



A number of music stakeholders, which include the CEO of EKB Records, Kiki Banson, believe that Akwaboah’s songs have been carefully packaged, not only for the local market, but also the world music market.



To them the silky voice of Akwaboah represents that smooth artiste the country has been waiting for, and is most likely to be the successor of musical giants like Kojo Antwi, considering his vocal and lyrical abilities.



The talented artiste in an interview with Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central revealed that in the Ghanaian music industry a lot of people normally wanted danceable songs so more of his colleagues towed that line, adding that his style is a bit different.



The Me Do hitmaker, who wrote Daa Ke Daa, which was performed by Becca, admitted that his music career was still undergoing tremendous improvement, so he would continue to earn the support of those who appreciated good songs with creative lyrical contents.



Akwaboah Jnr. launched his music career in 2013 and a year later released his first official single, I Do Love You, which enjoyed massive airplay across the country and on other international platforms.



The talented artiste, who in April 2010 won songwriter of the year award at the 11th edition of Ghana Music Awards, wrote Kofi Sarpong’s Ayeyi Ndwom, which became an instant hit.



Coming from a solid highlife music background as far as his father, Kojo Akwaboah and his grandfather, Kwabena Akwaboah, are concerned, his highlife songs give a true reflection of what he stands for musically.



He has written songs for several Ghanaian highlife, afro pop and gospel musicians.



Also a master keyboardist, Akwaboah Jnr. has played for several local and international artistes including Hugh Masekela and John Legend; and has indeed proven beyond all reasonable doubt to numerous fans that he really has come to stay.

