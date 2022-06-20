My ‘stupid’ comment on Chris Brown, Wizkid song was to hype it - Magixx clarifies

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Fast-rising singer, Adelabu Alexander, also known as Magixx, says his damning comment on Chris Brown’s latest song “Call me every day” featuring Wizkid was misunderstood.



Recall, that the singer in a now-deleted tweet described the song by the duo as stupid.



He tweeted: “This new Chris Brown and Wiz are stupid.”



His tweet led to fans of Wizkid trolling the young act. The original tweet has since been deleted.



Reacting to the trolls, the Mavins Records signee said he has been misunderstood thus, necessitating the need for clarification.



Clarifying his ‘stupid’ description of the song, the “Love Don’t Cost a Dime” singer noted he didn’t mean it literally but as slang, ‘dope’, (meaning very good or amazing).



“I think my only mistake yesterday was deleting that tweet. Why? I felt it was being misunderstood.



“Then this morning woke up to so many hate comments on my IG post, which goes to show how desperate these blogs are for comments and likes.



“I’m a music lover and if you check my history of tweets, I only tweet about music that I love. STUPID is slang for Dope.



“I didn’t know I was going to get people hating for hyping a song, the irony. We really need to be better people. I’m so sick from all of these. I’ll be attaching the dictionary meaning to this tweet once again for clarity,” Magixx wrote.



He shared a screenshot from an online dictionary that described ‘stupid’ as slang for ‘amazing.’







