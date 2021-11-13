My steady rise to fame due to my hard work – Gyakie

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Songstress Jackline Acheampong known professionally as Gyakie has said she has travelled far with her music in this short space due to the hard work pumped into her craft.



According to her, but for her hard work, she wouldn’t have been where she is considering how difficult it is to breakthrough in Ghana with music.



Gyakie who was speaking to Abeiku Santana in an interview indicated that her manager has also been instrumental in her sharp rise and she will always be grateful to him for the support all these years.



To her, rising and staying relevant till this date is a feat worth celebrating but she cannot do it without her teeming supporters who have had her back since she came into the game.



“I’ve risen faster due to hard work. Extreme hard work from my management and myself. Also, it’s by the grace of God and the support from my fans and the media that’s why the song has got to where it is today,” she told Abeiku Santana in an interview on OKAY FM.



On why she chose to start her promotional tours in Nigeria when she was aware of how they do not play foreign music, she said the analytics on her music platforms indicated that her “Forever” hit single was trending in Nigeria so she had to put a face behind the song in that country.



Jackie said going to Nigeria afforded her the opportunity of connecting with her fans there and also connect with some artistes in the country.