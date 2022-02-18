My songs mark a journey in my life – Black Sherif

Entertainment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Rising young Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has disclosed that every music he makes depicts a landmark in his life, right from the hustles and tussles to recording back-to-back hits.



He disclosed that he was set to release an EP until both his First and Second sermons filled the atmosphere unexpectedly.



According to him, the supposed EP had no collaborations and told every bit of his story right from the early days of Konongo to Accra.



“The original EP was strictly my version, no collaboration. That EP was actually my story and I believe I can tell my story better than anyone can. From making ‘Money’ and ‘Destiny’ to changing sounds. From Konongo going to Accra, free-styling in East Legon and everything is in my music,” he told NY DJ during an interview on Y102.5 FM’s ‘Ryse n Shyne’.



“If you literally want to study my growth and everything, listen to my music. Every song or every type of sound I work on marks a certain growth in my life,” he added.



Blacko believes that people relate more to his music because of his story and that he coins them naturally.



“I tell my story without forcing it. I grew with them just like the same thing most people also face. So I make it universal for everyone to go with it. The stories may not be exactly the same but they are similar and relatable.”



He further revealed that ‘Second Sermon’ was the emotional song he has ever recorded since he came under the musical limelight.