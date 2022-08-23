My songs have saved people from committing suicide - Perez Musik

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Perez Musik, a gospel musician, has revealed that his song ‘Hewale Lala’ has helped some people reconsider their decision to commit suicide.



The musician, whose real name is Frank Nii Okai Tagoe, said the music lovers told him they had planned to commit suicide but changed their minds after hearing the song.



Perez Musik told Sokoohemaa Kukua, the host of the mid-morning show, that he has personal experience with depression and thus understands these music fans.



He explained that some people rely on music for their mental health, salvation, and peace of mind, and so, as a musician, he performs his music through revelation.



He claims he owes it to God to make music because “people’s lives depend on it.” I’ve had people tell me that they were thinking about suicide until they heard my music.



“The majority of the testimonies people shared with me are testimonies I have previously experienced,” he added. Depression, frustration, loneliness, and lies are all working against you. These are all experiences I’ve had. These are the themes of my songs.



I don’t release my songs to make money or gain popularity. No, I do it because I understand that they are people whose lives depend on it.”



‘Hewale lala’ (Song of Strength) is a single spirit-filled song released on the 14th of January 2022 and can be accessed on all platforms.