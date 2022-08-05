My son wants me to stop promoting body enhancement products - Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Friday, 5 August 2022

Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has announced that she is not going to promote flat tummy and buttocks enlargement products anymore.



According to the socialite in a video shared on Instagram, she disclosed she got a wake-up call from her son to make a request and begged her to stop promoting body enhancement products.



“Pardon me guys, but I have this announcement to do. This morning, my son woke me up before going to school and told me that he needs me to do something for him and that I should promise him I’m going to say yes when he says it.



“So, I asked him to go on, and what he told me was that I should promise him not to talk about flat tummy and big buttocks products again. I looked at my son and said in my mind that he doesn't know what he is saying," she disclosed.



Akuapem Poloo added that promoting those products helped her pay her son's fees, but she is willing to let it go for her son.



“The same job I do, I use it to pay his school fees. Yes, he is my son, so I have to listen to him. So now I’m not talking about flat tummy or any big ass products, but I can talk about anything but not flat tummy and butt products,” she added.





