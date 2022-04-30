My son hasn’t spoken to me for 19 years because of a woman _ Computer Man

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Computer Man objects to his son’s relationship



Computer Man calls on Rev. Obofour to resolve issues with Auntie B



Auntie B reportedly leaves Obofour’s church



The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah (Computer Man) has made revelation about his strained relationship with his fourth son.



According to the controversial man of God, his son has not spoken to him since 2003 because he objected to his relationship with a lady based on their ages.



He was speaking about reports of a breakup between Reverend Obofour and one of his staunch church members and closest allies, Auntie B of Kumawood fame.



According to Computer Man, such incidents are not surprising as even blood related people tend to have strained relationships sometimes.



“It is not surprising that something like this has happened. Because the one I have given birth to, my fourth son, has refused to speak to me from 2003 to today. He went in for a lady and I asked him to wait till they come of age before they marry.



“That was all, my son did not understand me. Since 2003 till date, I don’t know where we’ve not been. But I have stopped because a day will come that the law will fall in my favour. You can’t go behind me and get married ever, I would sue the person in court. That marriage will not stand,” he stated.



On the issue between Auntie B and Reverend Obofour, Computer Man maintained that such incidents are not new to human relationships but pleaded on his colleague to make amends with his ally.



“The reports are that Obofour did not go to her aide when she got sick. I have not heard Obofour’s side but he has to come out and address the issue. She was one of his pillars. So he must immediately resolve the issue and ensure he doesn’t lose Auntie B. I am advising him as a brother,” he said.







