My son asked me to stop big butt adverts – Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo real name Rosemond Alade Brown now Haniya after her conversion to Islam has asserted that her son continues to shape her perspective on life.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Akuapem Poloo revealed that her son one early morning before leaving for school came to her for a favour and insisted that she should oblige and agree to make his request come through for him.



According to the “New Muslim Convert,” his son pleaded with her to stop advertising Big Butt and flat tummy products on her pages.

She indicated because of the love she has for her son she paid heed to her son’s request and are happily living together as a family.



Watch the video below:



