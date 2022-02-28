My 'sister' was caught with the murdered gym instructor, not me – Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Entertainment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akuma Mama Zimbi speaks on her true relationship with slain gym instructor



Popular media personality, Akuma Mama Zimbi, has disclosed that the woman who was caught having an affair with a certain young gym instructor and was killed some time in 2021, is someone she has a close relationship with.



Mama Zimbi made these statements while emphatically stating that she isn’t the ‘married woman’ who was cheating with the slain gym coach as everyone thought.



Earlier reports stated that a gym instructor identified as ‘Little,’ was allegedly shot dead in his house by some unknown gunmen, for having an affair with a married woman.



Following the incident which occurred sometime in 2021, an eyewitness who lived close to the deceased’s house testified that Mama Zimbi had been visiting ‘Little’ for the past 7 years, adding that she had some sort of sexual relationship with the young man.



But touching on the issue for the first time in a long time, Akuma Mama Zimbi gave a clue about the main ‘culprit’.



Although she failed to mention the name, Akuma told Kingdom FM’s Fiifi Pratt in an interview, “It isn’t because of this I’ll mention the woman’s name. She is my sister, I know her. She is there. She is a divorcee. The woman who was in the room when the thing happened. She is part of our group of ladies who visit the gym. Why should people even turn the tables?"



She however tackled bloggers who raised false publications about her.



“Those who made money through that story, the media houses and the bloggers, one day, they’ll vomit it back,” she said.



According to Akuma, she had nothing more than a working relationship with the late gym instructor.



“In every institution, there are people who are well-skilled in what they do and Little was one of them. Everybody wanted to be in his aerobics class and everybody wanted to be trained by him. His colleagues were very jealous of him. They were just jealous about him,” she added.



