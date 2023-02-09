My single hit song is bigger than Yaa Pono’s entire career – Kwaw Kese

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Oye Nonsense’ hitmaker, Kwaw Kese born Emmanuel Kofi Botwe has taken a swipe at Ghanaian rapper, Yaa Pono, following their recent beef.



According to the Agona Swedru-born rapper, his single hit song known as ‘Popping’ which he featured Opanka is bigger than the entire music career of Yaa Pono.



He said “Yaa Pono is circulating my name everywhere that I have not done anything in the music industry but for the popping alone is bigger than Yaa Pono’s entire music career.



He added “Recently I dropped Dondo and that’s one of the biggest songs to come ever out of Ghana yet still they say I have not done anything.



“I’m even shocked and surprised but it’s funny though and I won two awards for releasing the song for the popping,” Kwaw Kese said in a Facebook video seen by MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye.



He remarked “Yet still he says I have not done anything listen to my Swedru Agona song, Oye Nonsense, Monkey dey work, and other countless hit songs”.