My single 'Only You' is making waves - Celestine Donkor

Entertainment of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has said she is overwhelmed by the huge acceptance of her latest single 'Only You', which was released a month ago.



According to the 2020 VGMA Best Female Vocalist, her latest song is gaining attention, especially in Kumasi and Accra.



“I am astounded by the comments on YouTube and how fast the song is travelling on radio stations. Most stations in Accra are blasting the song. As for Kumasi, I can say without fear that they have been the number one supporters of Only You.



“This is happening because my new song is good and most people can relate to the storyline. Songs with good content and lyrics accompanied by great production are quite easy to promote. Only You definitely fits in the category even though I never anticipated its early success,” she told Graphic Showbiz recently.



Celestine also pointed out that her social media pages were inundated with messages of how the song is blessing the lives of people and was pleased to know that she was being a vessel in transforming the lives of people.



“As a Gospel artiste, I always think of how a song will make impact in the lives of listeners. That has always been my focus when working on my music and surprisingly, the songs tend to symbolise the stories of listeners,” she stated.



Recorded by Shadrack Yawson, Only You sees Celestine Donkor, who’s known for songs such as Okrokronhene, Bigger, Good To Me, Yedawase, Manim Nguase, Adekyeamu Nsem and Adom Ne Ahumobro, praising God for her upliftment and uses her case to inspire people not to lose their hope in God.



“We give up without difficulty when we are in trouble forgetting that we serve a living God,” she said.