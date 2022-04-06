My royalties from UK and America better than what I get from GHAMRO – Ambolley

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian Highlife musician, songwriter and composer Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has revealed that, after working so hard in his home country, royalties received from the outside is better than what he gets locally.



“Yeh big time; I receive royalties from the US, Germany, UK among others every quarterly. Those monies received are huge enough”, Ambolley said this in an interview with TV XYZ when asked if he gets royalties from outside Ghana.



Ambolley is not the only musician who has bitterly complained about royalties from GHAMRO. Artists like Shatta Wale, Kwesi Pee, and King Promise among others have said the same.



Meanwhile, President of the organization Rex Owusu Marfo has assured musicians to have faith in its leadership as he described GHAMRO as their best bet.