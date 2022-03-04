My recent tweet about quitting music wasn’t meant for hype – TeePhlow clarifies

Entertainment of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning recording artiste, TeePhlow born Lukeman Ekow Baidoo has disclosed that his recent tweet about quitting music wasn’t meant for hype.



“My tweet about quitting music wasn’t meant to frighten anyone or meant for hype in order to trend but some thoughts become outspoken even before you know,” he clarified.



In a reply to Comedian Waris on Twitter, the rapper stated categorically that 2022 will be the last year of his music career because he’s uninspired lately.



However, the ‘Forgive’ hitmaker revealed that the reaction and passionate appeal by his fans made him rethink his decision of quitting music anytime soon.



“But the only thing is that as I put that message out the way the fans reacted to it that was what made me feel that maybe there’s a lot more to do,” he added.



“Maybe I have a bigger purpose in life than just doing it for myself because it’s not me alone who gets inspired from what I do,” he told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.