'My recent pictures are meant to tell stories about African chiefs' - Osebo

Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown popularly known as Osebo, has revealed the reason behind his recent pictures on social media.



According to the brain behind 'Zara 24/7 boutique', he is proud of the Ghanaian heritage and as such will not hesitate to showcase it.



In a conversation with a section of the media on his choice of African costumes, Osebo stated that he identifies fashion as an opportunity to tell the African story to the world.



“When people see these pictures, they ask for the meaning, every aspect of the costume has a meaning, and tells a certain story, which people try to find out. This is my way of telling the Ghanaian and the African story of Chieftaincy and authority,” he said.



He however urged Ghanaians to be proud of their culture and always introduce some level of 'Africaness' in their outfit.











