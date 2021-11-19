You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 19Article 1405543

Entertainment of Friday, 19 November 2021

‘My rape comments were just for fun, dug from my past’ – Teacher Kwadwo

Teacher Kwadwo in an interview with DelayTV play videoTeacher Kwadwo in an interview with DelayTV

I had no intentions of raping my student, says Teacher Kwadwo

Teacher Kwadwo ‘shakes off’ rapist tag

Teacher Kwadwo takes his turn on the Delay Show


Popular Ghanaian teacher cum comedian, Teacher Kwadwo has established that some rape comments he made some time ago concerning one of his students were merely borne out of a joke and nothing else.


Teacher Kwadwo said he made such comments long before he landed his teaching job adding that the posts were dug out by some individuals on social media to spite him.


One can recall that sometime in 2016, Teacher Kwadwo shared a post that highlighted an intent to rape and specifically asked for ‘raping techniques’ from his followers.


Teacher Kwadwo was subjected to an intense public backlash following such comments and it somewhat resulted in the termination of his contract by Huawei.
“The most beautiful girl in this school in this school is in JHS1 and she nor get breast saf. I wanna do something too. Please with the rape techniques, how do I start?” the post read.


But clarifying what exactly ensued, Teacher Kwadwo in an interview with Delay said;

“I’m happy to have this opportunity so I can clear the air. My comments were misunderstood but today I’ll try and explain. That particular post was made in 2016. I wasn’t a teacher by then. I started my teaching profession in 2017. We all say things for fun and later realize that we shouldn’t have made such statements. As human beings, we have all made statements just to create humor and at that time, we saw it as normal. When Huawei terminated my contract, I was really hurt.”


