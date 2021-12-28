My producer snatched my role for her niece – Martha Ankomah claims

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: angelonline.com

Ghanaian actress cum producer, Martha Ankomah, has disclosed that a producer once snatched a key role from her and gave the position to his niece.



According to her though she was just a novice at acting, the actions of the producer deeply hurt her as a budding artiste that she wept.



She made the revelation on Angel FM’s drive time show dubbed Angeldrive with Quophi Okyeame and the AD Team on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.



She explained that she had already rehearsed the lines and mastered the script only for the producer to deny her the role and pass it on to his niece who had just arrived from Nigeria.



Recounting the incident to Quophi Okyeame, she noted that despite missing such a juicy opportunity, she still outshined the lady with her stellar performance while on set.



I remember I cried because I had learned the script but what I noticed was that the lady was struggling with the script because she learnt it on set while I was very comfortable playing my role, she narrated in Twi.



Martha Ankomah however, stated that she doesn’t have any problems with the lady because God works in mysterious ways and she has come this far.



The actress while responding to 30 trivia questions on the show also revealed that she enjoys music from various genres and artistes.



She listed Kojo Antwi, Akwaboah, Fameye, Lucky Dube, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and recent Grammy-nominee – Rocky Dawuni as some of the musicians whose songs she listens loves to enjoy.



The actress also revealed that she is very mindful when it comes to eating on set because she once had a strange experience in the past.



I ate the same food that everyone ate but I had a stomach upset so I called home for them to start praying for me, I did not go to the hospital but was saved by prayers, she said.