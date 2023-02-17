‘My pride will be bruised if my wife foots the bills in our home’ - Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2023

Mr. Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, has stated that his pride will be bruised if, at any point in marriage, his wife decides to cater to the family’s financial needs.



In a discussion on JoyFM, the musician said no matter how much money his wife makes, she will never be solely responsible for footing the needs of the entire household.



Expressing his thoughts under the topic, ‘Do independent women expect men to be providers?” the ‘Rap Dacta’ said:



“We were all brought up in a socio-cultural concept. And I have been socialized that even if my wife is a trillionaire, I must give food, take care of the children and be the one to provide for the accommodation. So for me, that type of service is attached to my ego, so if a woman is doing it for me, I will be offended."



Citing an instance in a typical Akan home, Okyeame Kwame added:



“Most women are programmed through their parents to understand that a man must take care of you. For instance, when an Akan woman is getting married, she’s told ‘If you get any assets or children bring it home, but if you obtain liability send it to your husband’s house,” he established.



This idea, according to Okyeame Kwame, has influenced the mentality of most women with regard to splitting the cost of marriage.



“So this is the programming a woman has received culturally, so once the woman is in that relationship, and she’s making lots of money, she will still have that idea of expectation that a man must provide for her needs,” he added.



