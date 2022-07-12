My passport was withheld at the US Consulate in Nigeria - Kizz Daniel apologizes to U.S fans for his lateness

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, recently received backlashes from fans after he arrived at his US concert 5 hours late.



On Thursday, July 7, Kizz Daniel performed for only 30 minutes after keeping fans waiting.



The 'Buga' crooner is currently on tour in the United States.



After several criticisms, Kizz Daniel apologized to his fans for turning up late for his concert. According to his post on his Instastory, he hinted that his passport was withheld at the US Consulate in Nigeria.



He mentioned that he had to reschedule New York for reasons beyond his control.



His apology reads;



"DMW, thank you for showing up last night, and sincere apologies for all that happened.



For some reason, my passport was withheld at the US Consulate in Nigeria until the day of the show and previously booked flights had to be canceled.



Same reason I rescheduled the New York show.



Just for the love and respect, I have for you and my craft. I got on the next available flight to New York the second I had my passport thinking I could still make it because I just don’t want to cancel another date. I booked PJ to DMW from New York to make the journey faster but unfortunately, it didn’t work."