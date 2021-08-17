My parents opposed my DJ ambition but now book me for friends' parties – DJ Paak

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeat disc jockey cum artist DJ Paak has revealed that his parents didn’t like the idea of him being a DJ.



After working tirelessly to become a huge brand, his parents appreciate him a lot to the extent of booking him to perform at parties organised by their friends.



“To be honest, I wanted to be an architect, but growing up, after helping massage my grandpa when he had a stroke, I decided to pursue physiotherapy at university. Well, that dream was cut short and I went into media. This decision was made because of my childhood love for music, film, and radio," says Paak.



He added, “I decided I was going to be a DJ, presenter, and actor. That did not sit right with my African parents. My parents were not happy about it. I’m pretty sure they were disappointed but I stood my ground and followed my dreams. Now they book for their friends’ event and I don’t know about it.”



Paa Kwesi Kwarteng Darko usually known by his friends as ‘Paak’ is a Ghanaian UK citizen based in the United Kingdom. Growing up, his first early days' inspiration came from his neighbour who was a DJ in the late ’90s and his dad who is still a dedicated collector of music. Paak has established himself as one of the leading urban multi-genre DJs in the UK.



His work rate and ethics have seen him open up sets for artists like Mr Eazi, Sarkodie, Eugy Official, Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, B4Bonah, Mr Drew, Davido, Wande Coal, R2Bees, Sneakbo, Joey B, D Black and many more. Paak became one of Coventry’s best DJs in the year 2014 and most booked in the Midlands of the United Kingdom.



