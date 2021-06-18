My parents’ divorce affected me – Salma Mumin

Entertainment of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin has recounted how difficult life was for her in her formative stage when her parents’ marriage broke.



She told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show, ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ on Thursday, 17 June 2021 that when her parents were together, among many other things, “I used to have the privilege of getting gifts and toys. I didn't receive them anymore”.



However when their marriage hit the rocks she admitted to taking a lot of wrong paths that she could have avoided if she had parental care and guidance.



“I've made so many mistakes growing up and I feel like if they were still together, I would have probably not made some of the mistakes. I would have had somebody to advise me when I'm doing wrong but I didn't have them in my life because of the circumstance so I did a whole lot of wrong things that I felt like I shouldn't have,” she indicated.



She also said that in secondary school she did not have the luxury of being visited by family, with food and other goodies.



The 'Hashtag' actress noted that due to the divorce, she had to fend for herself from a tender age.