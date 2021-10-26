My parents did not support my dancing career – Incredible Zigi

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian dance choreographer, Michael Amofa, professionally known as Incredible Zigi in showbiz has disclosed that his parents did not support his dancing career.



He mentioned that his parents called him a ‘Kubolor’ and ‘rascal’ when he started dancing and mentioned that he could not get prosperous with dancing.



“In the beginning, they told me dancing could not make me prosperous and that I was Kubolor and a rascal but now they believe in the dream,” he told Chelsy Sey on her ‘Pillow Talk’ show on Y 97.9 FM.



Speaking of how he became famous in the entertainment industry, the talented dancer mentioned that social media made him popular and it was the help of the few people who knew him and shared his videos.



“Social media, so powerful, because I was posting telling people to tag friends, tag three friends, tag three friends and this is it,” he added.



Incredible Zigi further appreciated his fans and dance enthusiasts in the country for the support they had shown him this far in his career.