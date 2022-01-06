You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 06Article 1438393

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

My next EP will take over the world, mark this – Gyakie

Ghanaian Afrobeat/Afro singer, Jackline Acheampong, known in the showbiz as Gyakie is confident her next music project is going to take her places.

The ‘Forever’ hitmaker took to Twitter to announce her next EP will take over the world.

Gyakie released her first single “Love is pretty” in the year 2019 and that was the beginning of better things to come.

She confidently assured her fans to bookmark the tweet.

“My next EP will take over the world!!! Mark this”, she wrote.

