Entertainment of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

My new wig cost GH¢14,000 – Nana Boro

play videoGhanaian musician, Nana Boroo (Berose 3sixty)

Ghanaian musician, Nana Osei Bonsu popularly known in showbiz circles as Nana Boroo in an interview with Sammy Kay on 'Go online' has revealed that as part of his rebranding, his showbiz name is no longer Nana Boroo but rather Berose 3sixty.



As part of the process of his rebranding, the singer has also changed his looks and that is currently creating a buzz on social media with many questioning the motive behind it.



But speaking in an interview, ‘the fine boy’ said he loves his brand and that his Mongolian weave-on costs USD2,500 adding that most ladies can verify and attest to it.



He, however, denied copying the style and brand of American rapper 6ix9ine and stated he is very okay with his new looks.



The “Aha yede” hitmaker stated that any political party who can convince him that the import duties on hairs and weave-on will be reduced will win his vote.



