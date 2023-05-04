My new song is to shame Sarkodie, he’s a snub - Sunsum Ahuofe

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: Boateng Collins

Popular Kumawood actor Sunsum Ahuofe who is out with his first single studio recording song seems not happy with how rapper Sarkodie treated him some time ago at Tema.



The actor believes he was despised by Sarkodie because of his awful protruding eyes nature.



According to the actor, he had visited his footballer friend Prince Tagoe at Tema, where Sarkodie and other celebrities like Criss Waddle, Nhyiraba Kojo et al live, so he decided to visit any of these artists since he will be spending some days in their area but the multiple awards winning rapper Sarkodie made his stay short by despising him.



This is how he narrated the story to Kwadwo Boateng Coxbi on Adom FM:



“I respect everybody, though Sarkodie might be older than me but I became popular before him to behave in that manner towards me and he can't pretend he doesn't know me.



See, Criss Waddle isn't my friend but he welcomed me with a great smile, and we had fun with other important conversations.



However, when I saw Sarkodie, it was a different scene. I came out of my car to his car with a wider smile but brother man frowned with a strange attitude and never responded to any of my greetings and words as if he was deaf. I was shocked because he is one of my favorites. I kept asking questions and concluded that it might be my skittish protruding eyes since people of my type are considered evil children in our society."



He continued: From that day, I told myself I will add music to my acting career to shame Sarkodie and continue to encourage people of my likeness to come out and not feel shy about their nature.



That is why I'm out with my first song titled ‘Flexing on You”, it tells people with either emotional, financial, or special conditions to come out and happily flex,” Sunsum said.



Sunsum Ahoɔfe appealed to the general public to respect others with special conditions and not to behave like Sarkodie.



He also pleaded with listeners to stream his song which is already on most online platforms.