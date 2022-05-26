My new single is to encourage black women – Kelvin Kay

Music of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian emerging superstar, Kelvin Kay, has disclosed the inspiration behind his new single ‘Black African’.



According to him, the song was produced to encourage black women to love and appreciate themselves.



In an interview with Akosua Hanson on Y107.9FM’s Y Lounge, Kelvin Kay said, “I feel a lot of black women have been brainwashed about their colour. They now think being black is bad. My new song, ‘Black African’ is telling the black women that they are beautiful and they should forget about whatever others say.”



He stated that the song is to help black women appreciate their skin colour and also appreciate themselves.



He noted that the feedback on the song has been wonderful, adding ‘a lot of ladies have embraced and enjoying it’.



“We even had a ‘Black African Girl challenge on TikTok, where you just have to present yourself with the song, showing your beauty if you’re proud ‘Black African Girl and it’s doing so well,” he emphasized.



Kelvin Kay further revealed that he is an emotional person, hence, most of the songs he listens to have to go with his emotions.