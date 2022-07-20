My new name is Quasi Flava - Killy of 5Five fame re-brands.

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor

After enduring the problems that plagued the Music Group 5Five, former member Killy, Real name Jeffery Opoku Agyekum has rebranded and unveiled his new stage name as QUASI FLAVA championing his solo career.



This confirms the breakup between members of one of Africa and Ghana's most energetic stage performers.



Killy of 5Five fame currently prefers to be called Quasi Flava as he made the disclosure about change when he shared new management contact details Tuesday morning on his social media platforms.



The versatile Ghanaian musician has released his first single titled "Adom Bi" which featured JayBrown Music and was produced by Appietus.



Quasi Flava formerly of 5Five, contributed to the group's projects that saw them churn out music and represented their community Adabraka.



The group dominated the Ghanaian music industry as a group with their pro fusion of music genres that has crossover appeal and were known for hit songs such as their reggae-ton anthem, African Gurlz, their mega-hit song Move Back (Muje Baya), Number One Fan, Pretty Girl, Gargantuan Lady, Excuse Me, Money, Lamiokor, Sixty Nine, Daddy and many more.