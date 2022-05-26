My new looks and hairstyle depict the kind of project I come out with - Eno Barony

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning female rapper, Eno Barony, born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, has revealed the reasons why she recently outdoor her new look on Instagram.



The ‘Heavy Load’ hitmaker released the fresh photos which come with a subtle shade as a caption with Eno Barony wearing beautiful black attire with a cap and spotting an orange hair as well.



Revealing the motive behind her new looks on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, Eno Barony told Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com that her new looks every year depict the kind of project she’s coming out with.



She responded “Every year I grow and the brand also grows and so when the brand is growing my management sits down with my stylist to plan what will suit my body at that point.



“And then also what will suit the project I’m coming out with so considering what I’ve brought out now kind of suit the finish line song which is out currently,” she disclosed.



“Every year that you see me doing a project that is tough you’d see me coming out with colored hair, when I’m coming to do motivational songs you’d see me with black hair,” she added.





