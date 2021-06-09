My name was chosen based on my talent - Summer Rains

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Up-and-coming Ghanaian musician, Summer Rains has shared how his stage name was coined.



According to him, the father of the late dancehall songstress Ebony, Starboy Kwarteng who doubles as his manager gave him the name because he (Starboy) thought the name suits his brand.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s 'Late Nite Celebrity Show', he said, “The meaning of my name is special because it’s affiliated to seasons, and since it doesn’t rain during summer, I am unique.”



He went on to say his name was also given to him based on his talent.



Describing himself as a versatile artiste, he believes that is another reason why his manager decided to give him the name ‘Summer Rains’.



“This is because the name suits my personality.”



He furthered that, apart from his name, his music also says a lot about him because “I believe I come out with good concepts in terms of writing music”.