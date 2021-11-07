My music is inspired by my life – Celestine Donkor

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor has disclosed that her music is inspired by her personal life.



Speaking on ‘Ryse N Shyne’ with NY DJ on Y 102.5 FM, Celestine mentioned that her music was inspired by her personal life and her encounters with God. She asserted that she was to act in accordance with the gospel so her songs could touch lives and added that another inspiration of her music was a testimony she received from a listener of her song.



“Every part of my life informs my music, I can’t sing differently from what I believe, I have to sing Jesus, do Jesus so that when I sing it can sound real and touch lives, everything about my worship, my experience with God, my encounter and most importantly what I always remembered is one guy who told me my songs were going to save lives after he listened to my song changed his mind about committing suicide,” she said.



The ‘restoration’ hitmaker further mentioned that she always thought about the impact her songs had on her listeners. She expressed her gratification and joy every time she had reviews of her songs and believed God was keeping her on course.



“Anytime I am writing, I think about someone out there and it is so fulfilling when people come to me and say your songs touched my life, it means that God is keeping me on course and it is so important to me, so yes, I don’t think we can give what we don’t have, my life is an integral part of my life as well as my encounter with God,” she asserted.



Celestine Donkor is currently on a media tour promoting her new song ‘Only You’ which she terms as a testimony of her friend.