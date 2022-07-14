My music is curved out of experiences - Ayisi

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian Afro-Pop and High Life singer, Emmanuel Kwadwo Oware, popularly known as Ayisi, (formerly A.I) has shared the inspiration behind his creative imagination and lyrical scripting.



In a recent interview with Brown Berry on Y107.9 FM’s “Ryse n Shyne”, Ayisi disclosed that most of his music produced is curved out of personal life experiences. However, he also relies on others’ experiences to tell stories through his poignant songs.



“More often than not it’s personal experiences and sometimes other people’s experiences. You can look at a situation and write from them or your own experiences. So yes, these are the main places the vibes come from,” he said.



Wondering how effortlessly Ayisi sounds with a breeze of lyrical perfection, the “Prayer” hit producer believes he is only able to do that through experience.



He further revealed that he invests a lot of time into creating his sounds because of his discipline to produce quality music for his audience.



“Well, it might be probably experiencing. It might be that and a lot of try and error. It’s kind of both for me. That is trials and errors in life and in the studio too. As in the process of creating. I take time to create and to be honest with want I’m creating. Sometimes I might finish a song in a session other times it could be three or more sessions.”



“For a song like “Anger management,” I stared the song, and where the whistling comes in, I scrubbed the whole song after that and put it aside. A year after I got it done,” he added.