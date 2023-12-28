'My mum said my dad is a sore loser and it is true' - Emeka Ike’s son vents again

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

The scandal between veteran actor, Emeka Ike and his wife, seems not to be ending anytime soon as excerpts of an interview with his son has resurfaced.



In the viral video, Michael Ike during an interview with TV personality and host Chude, gave some insights into his parents’ turbulent marriage and his current perspective about his father.



Michael stated that his mother once described his father as a “soul loser,” an opinion he had realized is nothing short of the truth.



He further claimed his father had a manipulative tendency to cover up wrongdoings with love.



Throwing his full weight behind his mother, Michael affirmed that everything his mother said about their marriage so far was accurate.



In another clip, Suzanne said she only denied Emeka access to their younger kids because he was irresponsible.



