My movie was not funded because the lead was a 'black' person - Leila Djansi

A Ghanaian filmmaker based in the United States of America, Leila Djansi, has disclosed how a movie she was supposed to shoot was not funded because the lead character was a black person.



Speaking on Citi TV, she mentioned that when she sent her proposal, she was told she would only have the money if she changed the lead character.



“Before COVID, I was packaging a film and I had spoken to a couple of investors, and I went to the investor who would have [financed the film], and she said ‘your lead is black.’



“So my attorney is also like my dad, and I called him and said ‘oh they said my lead is black’. And I think that is the point he asked me, 'Would you consider changing the race of your lead?



“I thought about it and I thought about it. I think I spoke to a couple of other friends about it, but it didn’t feel right, so of course, I didn’t get the funding for the film because my lead actor was black, and my lead is going to stay black. Because the story is about a black woman,” she added.



Touching on the topic further, Leila said her financiers wanted her to make her lead a ‘white’ person, but they weren't forward about it.



According to her, she didn't agree with them, and at the right time, when she shoots her movie, it will still maintain the original actor and no "white" person will lead.



“There was a meeting that we took where they didn’t want to say it, but they were like, ‘what if the husband did this. So pretty much they were telling me that the [white] husband should have been the lead and then the black woman goes back down. I was not having it,” she said.



“Yea, I didn’t get the film financed but when it was time for me to get it financed it will get financed though. I’m not worried about that I see how you would be forced to make compromises,” she noted further.



