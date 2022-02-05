My mom wasn't in support of the competition because she is a church elder - Annie Di Asa

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

The winner of Atinka TV’s Di Asa show, Rachel Annie, has disclosed that her mother did not like the idea of her partaking in the competition.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Annie indicated that she did not tell any family member till she was in the Di Asa house.



The reigning dance champion did not inform any family member of her move until they recognized her on stage later and supported her.



“She didn’t like the idea because she’s part of the church elders. But I told her that the head of Atinka TV is a church elder himself, so it’s not bad. I didn’t tell her about the audition, but when I won the audition, the support came,” she told DJ Nyaami.



Annie added that after she entered the house, her family threw their weight behind her.



She also spoke about the challenges she faces as a plus-size woman.



Annie is the Season 5 winner of Atinka TV’s Di Asa competition.



Watch the full interview below:





