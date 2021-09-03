My miracle is here – Minalyn drops first baby bump photos

Entertainment of Friday, 3 September 2021

Ghanaian makeup artist, Minalyn Lawani who is the girlfriend of Blogger ZionFelix has confirmed her pregnancy with the announcement of the birth of a baby girl, Adepa.



The longtime girlfriend of the Blogger has released two photos of her baby bump photoshoot.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on her Instagram page, Minalyn was captured wearing a long white dress.



The new mum flaunted her bump in the see-through lace dress.



She wrote: "This Joy that I Have…. The world didn’t give it and the world can’t take it away!!! My Miracle Is Here. @pax_pam #babypax2021. Thank you Jehovah for making a way for me when I was scared, what you cannot do does not exist. I am so grateful that you had the honor to use me to Glorify your name. To you alone be all the Glory."



Also, the latest father in town, ZionFelix has officially confirmed the birth of his daughter with Mina.



In a post to confirm the arrival of his daughter Zion has also released photos with his baby mama, Mina.



The caption of the images read: "Yes, 2021 is the best year ever for me. I’m a dad for the very first time and its such a great feeling. God through @minalyntouch has blessed with @pax_pam my princess."





